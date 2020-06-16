Video: Mike Gundy Apologizes, “Disgusted” By What He’s Learned About OAN

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has released a new video on Tuesday to address his OAN T-shirt and apologize to his players.

It’s been a rough 24 hours for the Cowboys’ head coach. Gundy was found wearing an OAN t-shirt on a recent fishing trip with his family. One America News Network has notoriously denounced the Black Lives Matter movement in the past, calling it a “farce.”

OAN’s controversial stance has been harshly criticized, so it comes as no surprise Gundy is facing similar criticism for donning the network’s apparel. Oklahoma State players, including star RB Chuba Hubbard, have demanded change within the program since Gundy’s T-shirt decision.

Coach Gundy released a new video on Tuesday to apologize to those he offended, especially his current and former players. He also says he’s “disgusted” by OAN’s stance on the Black Lives Matters movement.

Gundy clearly now understands why his T-shirt decision upset so many individuals. It appears he’s taking the right steps to reconcile his actions that have offended his players.

“Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me,” Gundy said. “I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families, for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the past two days. Black Lives Matter to me.”

Gundy has clearly listened to his players over the past few days. The Oklahoma State head coach appears to have gained a better understanding behind the frustration directed towards him.