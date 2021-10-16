Video Of Mike Gundy’s Locker Room Celebration Goes Viral

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had a very Ted Lasso-like moment following the Cowboys’ 32-24 win over Texas on Saturday.

Few, if any, had a good grasp on how good of a team Oklahoma State was ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 clash. We know now.

The Cowboys erased a 14-point deficit in the second half to escape Austin, Texas with a 32-24 win. Oklahoma State is now 6-0 on the season and should find itself in the AP Top 10 next week.

Gundy celebrated the big win over Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns by dancing. And it looked exactly like what you’d expect.

Mike Gundy has a bit of an extra pep in his step. The win isn’t the only reason why.

The Oklahoma State head coach got a pretty big bonus for becoming bowl-game eligible on Saturday.

“Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is set for $62,500 bonus after Cowboys beat Texas to get to 6-0 and become eligible for a bowl game,” wrote Steve Berkowitz of USA Today Sports.

Absolutely no one had even considered Oklahoma State to be a real threat to make the College Football Playoff just a week ago. It may be time to adjust expectations.

Gundy and the Cowboys are rolling, especially on the defensive side of the football. Crazier things have happened, but Oklahoma State shouldn’t lose another game ahead of its marquee season-finale against No. 4 Oklahoma. The classic Big 12 rivalry could prove to be the deciding factor for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For now, though, Gundy is going to celebrate beating Texas.