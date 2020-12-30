The Spun

Why Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace Isn’t Playing In 2nd Half vs. Miami

Tylan Wallace runs a route.LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 05: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys runs down the field during the second half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 05, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Miami Hurricanes and Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Oklahoma State jumped out to an early lead thanks to a dominant first half from star wide receiver Tylan Wallace. The senior, who announced he’s off to the NFL after this season, racked up six receptions for 45 yards.

He did all of that in just the first half. That’s why, when the second half kicked off that fans were stunned not to see Wallace back out on the field.

Instead, the star wide receiver was left on the sideline. Why? Well, according to a report from Dylan Buckingham, the plan entering tonight was for Wallace to only play one half.

It’s an interesting decision from the team. It’s unclear if Wallace made the decision or the team did, but for him to play one half and not the other is odd.

Of course, star college football players have made it a habit to skip bowl games to ensure they enter the NFL draft with a clean bill of health.

ESPN’s broadcast said the it was a “player decision” by Wallace not to play in the second half.

Wallace is unquestionably one of the best wide receivers in college football and will be coveted by NFL teams. He projects as a Day 2 pick, but could improve his stock in the pre-draft process.


