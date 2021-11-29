5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason.

According to Woody Wommack of Rivals, TCU running back Zach Evans is entering the transfer portal. Evans is a former five-star recruit who has 1,269 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in two years at TCU.

Coming out of high school in 2020, Evans was the No. 16 player in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 2 running back in the nation, and the No. 1 player from the state of Texas.

TCU parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this season. SMU’s Sonny Dykes has already been chosen to replace him.

Zach Evans is probably the most high-profile non-quarterback who will enter the transfer portal this summer. Prior to entering college, he drew comparisons to Wisconsin great Melvin Gordon.

While those projections haven’t entirely manifested onto the field, Evans still has two years of college to go. If he goes somewhere where he can start, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately for TCU fans, Evans won’t be reaching that potential with the Horned Frogs.

Where do you think Zach Evans will go now that he’s in the transfer portal?