College Football Assistant Coach, Former Player Dies At 39

Earlier this week, the college football world lost a beloved former player and assistant coach.

Jamal Powell, a former TCU offensive lineman and SMU assistant coach passed away on Tuesday, according to a statement from both college football programs. He was just 39 years old.

Powell was just four days away from his 40th birthday. According to NBC 5, he had been diagnosed with incurable cancer and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

“Today we remember a great man, husband, father, and Horned Frog. Cheese, you will forever be a member of the Horned Frog Family,” the TCU program said in short statement.

Head coach Gary Patterson also issued a statement following Powell’s passing. “Jamal will always be a loved member of the Frog family! He will be missed,” the Horned Frogs head coach said.

“It’s hard to put into [words] how heartbroken our family is but we are so thankful such a remarkable and unique man came into our life,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes wrote on Twitter. “He made everyone he met want to be better. God bless the Powell Family.”

Powell served as an offensive lineman for TCU from 2000-02, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2002. He was also on the watch list for the Rimington Award – given to the nation’s best center.

Our thoughts are with the Powell family.