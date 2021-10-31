College Football World Reacts To Gary Patterson News

Longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson announced Sunday night that he will be stepping down immediately after more than two decades on the job.

Patterson’s decision comes with the Horned Frogs sitting at 3-5 after yesterday’s loss to Kansas State. Since 2018, TCU was just 21-22 under Patterson.

However, if not for the 61-year-old coach, TCU would not be where it is today. During his time in Fort Worth, Patterson posted 11 seasons of double-digit wins, including eight from 2002-11.

The high-water mark for the Horned Frogs under Patterson came in 2010, when the program finished 13-0 and ranked second in the final polls. It was one of seven top-10 finishes for Patterson at TCU.

In the wake of the surprising news, the college football world lined up on social media to give Patterson his flowers.

There was a time when you could make the argument Gary Patterson was the best coach in college football year in and year out in terms of maximizing his resources and overcoming disadvantages. It’s a shame it ended like this. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 31, 2021

Many thanks to Coach P for everything he did for TCU. Hopefully everyone who cares about the Horned Frogs will look back on his time there with a lot of fondness. I know I will. https://t.co/7jpkzMIbgi — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) October 31, 2021

Gary Patterson forever changed the trajectory of TCU. A true Hall of Famer. Hats off to him for realizing it was time to step away. https://t.co/hh6QVLnCQ5 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 31, 2021

TCU fans react to Patterson’s departure. pic.twitter.com/LCN3AUXmT5 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2021

I am not a journalist so if my leg is getting pulled, I don’t want a bunch of sad people getting mad at me. I’m a ball coach who has worshipped the man for so long even though he hates me. I’m gutted. — Coach Vass (@CoachVass) October 31, 2021

Wow. TCU isn’t in the B12 without Gary Patterson. Huge impact past and future on the program. https://t.co/imLlnyPxlP — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 31, 2021

From very, very outside looking in. The struggles of the TCU program surely falls at the feet of Gary Patterson but not getting to go out on his own terms after 21 years kind of stinks. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 31, 2021

Wow. Former #Gophers football coach Jerry Kill is taking over the TCU program on an interim basis. Gary Patterson, one of Kill's closest friends, stepped down today. The Horned Frogs are 3-5. https://t.co/YfaqnaKDon — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) October 31, 2021

New world in the college football pressure cooker. Four FBS jobs (LSU, Texas Tech, TCU and USC) all open… before the end of October https://t.co/Y1OY4onndB — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 31, 2021

TCU would not be a Power Five program if not for Patterson. Over a decade ago, he turned the Horned Frogs into one of the original “BCS Busters” en route to being invited to join the Big 12.

We’ll see if Patterson is planning to retire outright or if he could resurface on a staff elsewhere. Either way, hats off to him on a job well done.