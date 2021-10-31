The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gary Patterson News

Gary Patterson standing with his arms folded.FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs prepares to take the field with his team before taking on the Southern University Jaguars at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson announced Sunday night that he will be stepping down immediately after more than two decades on the job.

Patterson’s decision comes with the Horned Frogs sitting at 3-5 after yesterday’s loss to Kansas State. Since 2018, TCU was just 21-22 under Patterson.

However, if not for the 61-year-old coach, TCU would not be where it is today. During his time in Fort Worth, Patterson posted 11 seasons of double-digit wins, including eight from 2002-11.

The high-water mark for the Horned Frogs under Patterson came in 2010, when the program finished 13-0 and ranked second in the final polls. It was one of seven top-10 finishes for Patterson at TCU.

In the wake of the surprising news, the college football world lined up on social media to give Patterson his flowers.

TCU would not be a Power Five program if not for Patterson. Over a decade ago, he turned the Horned Frogs into one of the original “BCS Busters” en route to being invited to join the Big 12.

We’ll see if Patterson is planning to retire outright or if he could resurface on a staff elsewhere. Either way, hats off to him on a job well done.

