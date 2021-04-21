College Tennis Player Reprimanded For Spitting On Fan

A TCU men’s tennis player found himself in deep trouble this past weekend after he spit on a Texas Tech fan following his match last Friday.

Juan Martin, a Horned Frogs junior, reportedly spit on a Red Raiders member in the crowd while leaving the court in Lubbock. TCU clinched the win before his match concluded, but Martin was losing to Texas Tech’s Isaac Arevalo 7-5, 5-4 at the time.

Just a few days after the incident, on Wednesday, Martin received a public reprimand from the Big 12 conference. The TCU junior was also suspended by the school for the team’s next two matches.

Here’s more from the official Big 12 release:

In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, TCU men’s tennis student-athlete Juan Martin has been issued a public reprimand for his conduct during Friday’s match at Texas Tech. The reprimand is in addition to a two-match suspension levied by TCU in response to Martin spitting on a Red Raider fan while leaving the court.

The reprimand was accompanied by a statement from Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

“There is no place for this type of behavior,” Bowlsby said. “Game participants are expected to maintain composure and not engage negatively with fans, regardless the circumstances.”

TCU Men's Tennis player issued public reprimand in accordance with #Big12 sportsmanship policies. ➡️ https://t.co/XSlovM8cMT pic.twitter.com/rfFhQoGWQM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 21, 2021

Despite the incident, TCU won the match over Texas Tech comfortably, 4-1. The Horned Frogs finished the regular season with a 15-6 record and clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

“I thought it was a great effort by our whole squad to get out of Lubbock with a win,” TCU head coach David Roditi said, per 247Sports. “A share of the Big 12 title was on the line. They had a passionate crowd, windy conditions, and they’re good. It’s a tough place to play. Daniel Whitehead is doing a great job. We knew that it was going to be as tough of a mental and emotional battle as we’ve had all year and our guys found a way…”

TCU will open up their play at the Big 12 championship on Saturday against Oklahoma.