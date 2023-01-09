Colt McCoy Reveals Who He's Rooting For In National Title

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Despite his allegiance to the University of Texas, Colt McCoy is rooting for the Longhorns' in-state rival in tonight's national title game.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio with Bobby Carpenter and Jacob Hester Monday, McCoy revealed that he'll be pulling for TCU to spring the upset on No. 1 Georgia.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has a relationship with Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes.

“I am proud of the Big 12 for putting somebody in the national championship. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be TCU,” said McCoy. "I'm proud of Sonny Dykes, a great friend of mine...Stepping in and leading a team like TCU to the national championship, you should make a movie about this.”

However, while McCoy's heart is with the Horned Frogs, his head is telling him Georgia wins back-to-back national championships.

“I think they’re going up against a giant,” McCoy said. “I think Georgia is stacked. I think they're well-coached. They've been there before. This feels like (the movie) Hoosiers to me. I’m not counting TCU out. But I think Georgia is probably going to win the game.”

TCU and Georgia will get underway tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN will broadcast the action.