Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 21

Former TCU running back Reginald Cole was found dead on Friday of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Tarrant County Medical Records. He was 21.

247Sports first reported the news of Cole’s passing. No foul play is suspected. Cole was found in “a grassy area next to railroad tracks” on the 100 block of East St. in Arlington, Tex. on Friday afternoon.

A native of Dallas, Cole arrived at TCU and walked on in 2017. He redshirted as a freshman before appearing in the 2018 season opener. Cole left the program following the 2018 campaign.

Prior to enrolling at TCU, Cole was a standout running back and safety at Dallas Carter High School, earning team MVP honors his final two seasons.

“It’s been tough,” former Dallas Carter head coach Patrick Williams told DallasNews.com. “Reggie was like a son to me. A great kid, very humble, worked hard. Was one of the top academic students, as well as football players.”

Rest in peace, Reggie.