Gary Patterson Calls Out The Narrative Surrounding The Big 12

There’s a certain perception surrounding the Big 12 this year, and TCU head coach Gary Patterson is sick of it. Just three weeks into the season, some already believe the Big 12 has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

Texas and Oklahoma are a combined 3-3 on the season. The Sooners’ playoff hopes have been obliterated, thanks to back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. The Longhorns, meanwhile, fell at the hands of TCU last Saturday in a stunning upset.

It’s been an ugly showing from the Big 12 this season. But Patterson thinks college football fans need to stop focusing just on Texas and Oklahoma when it comes to the Big 12 narrative.

In other words, the TCU head coach believes there’s plenty of other teams within the Big 12 capable of making a playoff run – the Horned Frogs included. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are another team well-suited for a playoff push thanks to the Cowboys’ 3-0 start.

“It really bothers me that we’ve based everything that whether our league is good or bad or not on whether Oklahoma and Texas are good,” Patterson said on Monday. “To be honest with you, we have a lot of good football teams and we always have had a lot of good football teams.”

Patterson can try all he pleases, but the reality is the Big 12 has a very slim chance of being represented in this season’s College Football Playoff.

The Horned Frogs already have a loss on the year. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, still has to play Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas State, among others.

Crazier things have happened, but the Big 12’s playoff hopes have likely already been dashed thanks to horrendous starts to the season from Texas and Oklahoma.