Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts to play on the field during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 18, 2017 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.

Even though Patterson is now on Texas' coaching staff, it sounds like he'll be rooting for TCU.

Patterson posted the following message on Twitter for his former team: "This tweet is for the Frog family, Big12, State of Texas and being left out in 2014 'Good luck and Go Frogs!'"

In 2014, Patterson led TCU to a 11-1 record in the regular season. That team was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.

Patterson would hate to see TCU get snubbed by the committee again.

TCU currently has a 7-0 lead over Kansas State. This game is being televised on ABC.