The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: TCU Star Runs Hand-Timed 4.22 40-Yard Dash During Pro Day

Gary Patterson leading his TCU football team onto the field.FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs prepares to take the field with hois team to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 20, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the TCU Horned Frogs 56-53 in triple overtime. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As many college football stars have had to in recent weeks, TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor filmed his own pro day performance to send NFL teams. In the video sent to teams, he ran what would be a record 40-yard dash.

Reagor, a potential high draft pick in a 2020 NFL Draft stocked with wide receiver talent, performed pretty well at the NFL Combine back in February. In Indianapolis, he measured in at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds. His arms came in at over 31-inches, and his hands measured at 9.5-inches.

Reagor ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a good time for sure, but not anything that would threaten John Ross’ record time from 2017. Henry Ruggs came the closest, running a 4.27, a time that he was “displeased” with. In total, 14 players ran faster than Reagor at the combine.

The TCU star reportedly shed almost 10 pounds to get more lean for the virtual pro day. It is certainly possible that he cut some time off of a 4.47, especially if that was a bad time for him generally. Getting down into the 4.2 range seems very far fetched, and hand-timed sprints aren’t the most accurate. Still, he was flying for sure. Video, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The 4.22 would tie John Ross. It is a shame we couldn’t get him on another official time here, but it isn’t unfair to question how legit those two hand-timed numbers are.

Still, Jalen Reagor is an impressive athlete, and should go in the first two rounds in a draft with a historic level of wide receiver talent.

Reagor’s sophomore season in 2018 was his best as a college player. He caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns, and posted 1,231 yards and 11 total touchdowns from scrimmage. Last season, his numbers took a hit on a struggling 5-7 TCU team that had very inconsistent quarterback play. He caught 43 passes for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Reader Interactions


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.