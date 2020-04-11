Video: TCU Star Runs Hand-Timed 4.22 40-Yard Dash During Pro Day

As many college football stars have had to in recent weeks, TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor filmed his own pro day performance to send NFL teams. In the video sent to teams, he ran what would be a record 40-yard dash.

Reagor, a potential high draft pick in a 2020 NFL Draft stocked with wide receiver talent, performed pretty well at the NFL Combine back in February. In Indianapolis, he measured in at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds. His arms came in at over 31-inches, and his hands measured at 9.5-inches.

Reagor ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a good time for sure, but not anything that would threaten John Ross’ record time from 2017. Henry Ruggs came the closest, running a 4.27, a time that he was “displeased” with. In total, 14 players ran faster than Reagor at the combine.

The TCU star reportedly shed almost 10 pounds to get more lean for the virtual pro day. It is certainly possible that he cut some time off of a 4.47, especially if that was a bad time for him generally. Getting down into the 4.2 range seems very far fetched, and hand-timed sprints aren’t the most accurate. Still, he was flying for sure. Video, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

An NFL team asked former TCU WR Jalen Reagor to do a pro day this week and film it. Here is the film that went out: pic.twitter.com/eTJ6sAqWLL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2020

The 4.22 would tie John Ross. It is a shame we couldn’t get him on another official time here, but it isn’t unfair to question how legit those two hand-timed numbers are.

Still, Jalen Reagor is an impressive athlete, and should go in the first two rounds in a draft with a historic level of wide receiver talent.

Reagor’s sophomore season in 2018 was his best as a college player. He caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns, and posted 1,231 yards and 11 total touchdowns from scrimmage. Last season, his numbers took a hit on a struggling 5-7 TCU team that had very inconsistent quarterback play. He caught 43 passes for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.