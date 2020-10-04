There were a whopping 26 penalties in Saturday’s TCU-Texas game – a 33-31 TCU upset over the Longhorns. But fans and pundits like Joel Klatt are pretty sure that the high penalty total was less a result of undisciplined play, and more on bad officiating.

Following the game, Klatt publicly admonished the officials and called it “one of the most poorly-officiated games” he’s ever seen. He was especially critical of the final play of the game, though.

On the play in question where TCU QB Max Duggan ran backwards out his own end zone in order to run out the clock. But the Horned Frogs held Longhorns on the play, drawing a penalty flag.

However, the officials seemed to have no idea how to interpret the rules on the play, and declared the game over with a safety. As a result, the Longhorns didn’t get one more play to try and come from behind.

“That’s insane,” Klatt said, referring to the number of penalties, via 247Sports. “It was certainly one of the most poorly-officiated games that I’ve ever seen. Certainly at the end, there’s going to be a lot of controversy with what happened. TCU intentionally held Texas in order to get those six seconds off the clock but (Max) Duggan certainly stepped out of the back of the end zone before the clock hit zero. Then there’s a penalty on TCU. Doesn’t feel like that should be the end of the game if Tom Herman could have declined the penalty and reviewed how much time was left on the clock, they would at least have some opportunity for a return. Not that they would have won the game, but it certainly didn’t end in a very Kosher fashion.”

Wild and sloppy game today in Austin…@TCUFootball with a solid win…tip of the hat to @MaxDuggan_10 on a great game — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 4, 2020

Klatt’s right on a number of points, but Texas didn’t do itself any favors with all of the mistakes.

There was no bigger mistake from the Longhorns than RB Keaontay Ingram fumbling the ball on the TCU 1-yard line. That Earnest Byner-esque play cost Texas a chance to take the lead with 2:32 left to play.

Texas is going to feel that loss for a while. But with the Red River Showdown against arch-rival Oklahoma next weekend, they’ll need to get over it quickly.