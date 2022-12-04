Look: College Football Fans Are Furious With Chris Simms

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 04: NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms (R) speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

More often than not, if a Chris Simms opinion has people ticked off, it's about something to do with the NFL.

Today, however, it's something Simms had to say about TCU and the College Football Playoff that has angered some, namely that the 12-1 Horned Frogs did not deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"TCU in the CFP? The Big 12 sucks, and I played in the Big 12," Simms said. "I know what the resumes are, but the middle class of the SEC would win the Big 12."

TCU finished 12-0 in the regular season, but was unable to complete a comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game yesterday, losing 31-28 in overtime.

Still, the committee made it clear it thought the Horned Frogs deserved a spot in the playoff over a two-loss Alabama team, and many have been trying to make that point to Simms on Twitter.

"If we’re just picking the 4 most talented teams why even play the games?" one fan asked.

"Did this guy not watch Texas v Bama?" asked another.

"So why did Baylor beat Ole Miss, Tech beat Miss State, KState beat Mizzou this year and LSU last year?" wondered a Baylor fan. "Oh wait the SEC doesn’t get up for those games I forgot."

"One of the teams in the SEC championship game lost to the middle class of the ACC," noted Louisville-based radio host Mark Ennis, referring to LSU's loss to Florida State.

The SEC is the overall deepest league in the country, but that doesn't mean Alabama or another program should be in the playoff if they don't have the resume.

In our estimation, the committee did the right thing here.