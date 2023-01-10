Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Cheerleaders of the TCU Horned Frogs perform during their game against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment.

On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"

Wright wrote "Can't wait" in the comment section.

Check it out:

Wright went viral following TCU's upset win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan led the charge with four total touchdowns in the semifinals.

The Horned Frogs are off to a rough start against the Bulldogs this Monday evening. However, they have plenty of time to mount a comeback.

This year's national title game is available on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call.