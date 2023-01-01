Look: TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Shot At The Big Ten

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes had no issue calling out the Big Ten after the team's monumental win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

“All week we heard about Big Ten football and how they were going to line up and run over us, and defensively, they made some plays, but we did a great job stopping the run and force them to do some things they weren’t comfortable doing,” Dykes said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the defense, thought they played incredibly hard and just like we expected them to.”

These comments from Dykes are receiving a lot of attention from the college football world.

The Horned Frogs were underdogs heading into Saturday's game against the Wolverines. They looked like the favorites for all 60 minutes.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan wasn't very accurate against Michigan, but he still had 225 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Emari Demercado had a great game, rushing for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for TCU is a date with either Georgia or Ohio State.