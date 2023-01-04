Look: Well-Known Bettor Places $1.5 Million Wager On TCU
At least one renowned bettor is riding with TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Jim McIngvale, aka "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana, according to reports.
If TCU wins, Mack stands to win over $5.5 million. Currently, the Big 12 program is +370 to win the game outright against the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who have been installed as early two-touchdown favorites by the oddsmakers.
To some, this might seem like setting your money on fire. But Mack has some discretionary funds to spend; he won around $75 million betting on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
In its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, TCU reached the national title game with a 51-45 win over Big Ten champion Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
Georgia, the defending national champions, squeaked out a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, setting up this David vs. Goliath matchup next Monday.
Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.