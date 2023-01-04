Look: Well-Known Bettor Places $1.5 Million Wager On TCU

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At least one renowned bettor is riding with TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Jim McIngvale, aka "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana, according to reports.

If TCU wins, Mack stands to win over $5.5 million. Currently, the Big 12 program is +370 to win the game outright against the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who have been installed as early two-touchdown favorites by the oddsmakers.

To some, this might seem like setting your money on fire. But Mack has some discretionary funds to spend; he won around $75 million betting on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

In its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, TCU reached the national title game with a 51-45 win over Big Ten champion Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

Georgia, the defending national champions, squeaked out a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, setting up this David vs. Goliath matchup next Monday.

Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.