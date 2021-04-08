Artayvious Lynn may not have been generating a ton of NFL buzz earlier this year, but he certainly put himself on teams’ radars with a strong performance at his pro day.

Lynn impressed NFL scouts at his pro day with a 4.77 in the 40-yard dash. The TCU product also had a 32-inch vertical jump.

TCU didn’t use Lynn much in the receiving game over the course of his career, as he had 22 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a three-year span. However, he played a major role for the team as a blocker.

Although his production with the Horned Frogs wasn’t off the charts, Lynn believes he can be an all-around tight end at the next level.

We sat down with Artayvious Lynn to discuss his pro day, career at TCU, what he expects to accomplish in the NFL and much more.

The Spun: How was your pro day, and how do you think you performed?

Artayvious Lynn: I think the pro day went pretty well. I said in a previous interview that I did better than expected. I was impressed with my 40-yard dash, but I was upset with my performance on the bench press. I was nervous and did like eight reps of 225 pounds before I even did my 15 reps. I was just nervous and I couldn’t be still. There were a lot of emotions running through my head, but I think I proved at my pro day that I can play at the next level.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you as a whole?

AL: There have been emotions all over the place because I’m an underdog. A lot of people wondered why I even declared, and honestly, I actually doubted myself at times. Then I just got back to my roots and believed in myself. I’m betting on myself though, and that’s allowed me to stop worrying at night.

Artayvious Lynn ⁦@Taymike88⁩ turned some heads at TCU’s pro day last week. Ran a 4.77-second 40 and had a 32-inch vertical jump.https://t.co/r9I4HsWwKu — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) March 23, 2021

The Spun: What’s going to help you the most at the next level?

AL: Being at TCU, and I don’t want to knock TCU for anything, but they didn’t have an actual tight ends coach. I’ll have a position coach in the NFL who’ll help me work on things I couldn’t really work on at TCU. I feel like that’s going to help me tremendously.

The Spun: You’re not the only tight end coming out of TCU. What have you and Pro Wells learned from each other?

AL: I think the pro day was the first time we got together in a while, but over the phone we’ve been giving each other tips. I didn’t do as much receiving at TCU, whereas Pro didn’t do as much blocking. We’ve talked throughout this process and are giving pointers so we can both be at the top of our games.

The Spun: Which tight ends do you like to study on film?

AL: I like to watch George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Robert Gronkowski. Who wouldn’t want to watch someone great? I don’t want to watch someone that no one has heard about. I want to watch the ones who are successful. I don’t want to be one-dimensional in the NFL, so if I see George Kittle doing something better than Gronk as a blocker, I’ll check that out. It’s not going to be easy in the NFL, but I got a chip on my shoulder and I have so much to prove.

The Spun: Do you have a favorite moment from your time at TCU?

AL: Every moment from the 2017 season. We were winning, and that’s truly the best feeling in the world. You can’t forget a winning season. It was a learning process at the beginning and I was always trying to find my role on the team, but that season allowed me to really grow up and realize it’s not about me. Instead, I developed a mindset where I kept thinking ‘What can I do to help the team?’

The Spun: What’s one area of your game you’re working on before the draft?

AL: My leverage for sure. I want to be low on my routes and low on my blocking. Playing low will help my game all around.

The Spun: What should we expect from Artayvious Lynn at the next level?

AL: I would say you’re getting a person who will sacrifice for his teammates. Period. At the end of the day, I’m going to do what the coaching staff needs me to do to help us win. With team success comes individual success. If the team is winning, I’m doing something right.

Lynn could hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft due to his pro day. If he doesn’t though, he’ll still have a chance to make a 53-man roster due to his physical tools and versatility.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.