TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Explains Cut On His Face

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs watches the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

For the past few days, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been sporting a noticeable cut on his forehead.

During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Dykes was asked about the cut on his forehead. It turns out his son is responsible for it.

“I’ve got a six-year-old son, man. I mean, I’ve got a different injury everyday,” Dykes told Pat McAfee, via On3. “I had a swollen eye earlier in the week, so I look a lot better than I used to.”

That's a fair explanation from Dykes.

Dykes is currently enjoying a magical season at TCU. His team is two wins away from becoming national champions.

The Horned Frogs enter the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record. Star quarterback Max Duggan has been productive all year long.

TCU will face Michigan this afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

If TCU manages to upset Michigan, it'll face the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game.