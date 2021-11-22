TCU Has Reportedly ‘Zeroed In’ On New Head Coach

TCU is “zeroing in” on a head coach to replace Gary Patterson, according to a new report.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes is the “frontrunner” at TCU, per 247Sports‘ Blake Brockermeyer, Jeremy Clark, Billy Embody and Chris Hummer. Dykes, who has been at SMU since 2018, has been mentioned as a prime candidate at TCU since Patterson stepped down late last month.

“Dykes has contract offers in front of him from both TCU and SMU with each deal valued at over $4 million a year, per sources,” 247Sports’ report says. “Indications are TCU would like to name its next head coach Sunday, Nov. 28, and hold a press conference announcing the hire Monday. SMU’s regular season finale is Saturday against Tulsa.”

The son of former longtime Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes, Dykes has posted a 30-17 mark at SMU and has the Mustangs headed to a third-straight bowl game. Prior to arriving at SMU, he spent the 2017 season as an offensive analyst at TCU.

Longtime college football writer Steven Godfrey appeared to hint at Dykes taking the TCU job in a cryptic tweet (“Sonny to Fort Worth”) last week.

Overall, Sonny Dykes is 71-62 as a head coach, including stints at Louisiana Tech and Cal. He’s also 1-3 all-time in bowl games.

TCU (5-6) will close out its regular season against Iowa State on Friday. With a win, the Horned Frogs will qualify for a bowl game.

Win or lose, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get some news on what direction the program will be going in for its next hire.