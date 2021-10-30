Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline.

On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.

In the midst of the brawl, three players threw punches. All three of these players were ejected from the game.

TCU safeties Da’Veawn Armstead and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister were both booted for their parts in the scuffle. Kansas State wide receiver Tyrone Howell was also removed from the contest.

Kansas State-TCU throwing hands 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3ftPlzZbtC — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 30, 2021

Da’Veawn Armstead (#10 for TCU) definitely deserved that DQ. Punch can be seen in the bottom of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/tFuxWQQCoO — Ryan Wallace (@GPCwallace) October 30, 2021

In addition to taking the bigger personnel hit from this incident, TCU also lost today’s matchup in a big way. Failing to break double-digit scoring until the final minute of the game, the Horned Frogs fell 31-12, and just 3-5 on the season.

With today’s loss, TCU has dropped five of its last six games after starting the year at 2-0. Kansas State on the other hand came into today off a solid win over Texas Tech last week. The Wildcats move up to 5-3 (2-3).

After today, the Horned Frogs will finish their 2021 season with a tough final stretch, facing off against three ranked opponents in Baylor, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

[Ryan Wallace]