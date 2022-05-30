TCU Releases Statement On Former Star Player's Death

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 27: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The TCU football family is mourning the death of former Horned Frogs star Jeff Gladney, who passed away in a car accident earlier today.

Gladney spent five seasons at TCU from 2015-19, redshirting his first year before starting at cornerback during the next four. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and a first-team choice in 2019.

In a statement released this afternoon, the TCU program sent condolences to Gladney's friends and family while remembering him as someone who "loved his alma mater."

"He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son," the statement reads. "He will be missed by our entire community."

Gladney, a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

He had signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals in March.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement this afternoon. "Our hearts go out to this family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."