TCU AD Announces Next Week’s Game vs. SMU Has Been Postponed

On Friday afternoon, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced next week’s game against SMU has been postponed.

According to a statement from Donati, some student-athletes and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. He said those individuals were notified immediately, but the game won’t take place as scheduled.

“No one is currently facing serious health issues, and we intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community. Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority,” Donati said in a statement.

“We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be ready to resume football activities soon. We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26.”

Unfortunately for fans of the Horned Frogs and Mustangs, their game will need to be rescheduled. The good news is that the Big 12 built several open weeks into the season for instances like this.

We’ll have to wait and see if these two programs can find a new date later in the season to play.

This is the first official postponement of the 2020 season but it likely won’t be the last. Programs will continue to battle COVID-19 with the hopes of taking the field every weekend.

Even without SMU vs. TCU next Saturday, there will be plenty of college football action.