Upset Alert: No. 8 TCU Trailing By Double Digits At Halftime

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs prepares to throw the ball to a teammate in the first half during TCU's home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images) Emil Lippe/Getty Images

TCU is in serious jeopardy of losing its first game of the season. The Horned Frogs trail 28-17 at halftime against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Kansas State lost starting quarterback Adrian Martinez to an injury early in this game. However, backup quarterback Will Howard has been exceptional in relief duty, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-10 lead in the second quarter, but the Horned Frogs cut the deficit before halftime with a much-needed touchdown drive.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made some explosive plays thus far. He has 153 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Despite all their explosive plays on offense, the Horned Frogs have a lot of work to do, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The Horned Frogs will need to make some crucial stops on defense if they want to keep their perfect record intact.

College football fans can watch the second half of the Kansas State-TCU game on FS1.