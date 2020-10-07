Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 3 Coaches Of The Week

There were plenty of upsets that went down during Week 5 of the 2020 college football season, which meant Urban Meyer had plenty of coaches to choose from for his weekly power rankings.

Last week, Meyer gave credit to Mike Leach for leading Mississippi State to an upset victory over LSU in his debut with the program. Leach’s team had a disappointing performance this past weekend, as it fell short at home against Arkansas.

Per usual, Meyer highlighted three coaches for their performance over the weekend. His top coaches this week were Matt Campbell of Iowa State, Phillip Montgomery of Tulsa, and Gary Patterson of TCU.

“Gary Patterson is No. 1 on my list,” Meyer said. “He’s led TCU to victories in six of the past seven years against the Longhorns. Young quarterback Max Duggan looked fantastic with 310 total yards and two touchdowns.”

Who had the best coaching performance of the week? @CoachUrbanMeyer gives his list of top Head Coaches and Coordinators from Week 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mM1WPTBp3Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2020

Patterson deserves a ton of respect for the way his team took care of business against the Longhorns. It’s not easy to hold Sam Ehlinger and Texas’ offense under 35 points, but that’s exactly what TCU did last Saturday.

TCU will try to avoid a letdown performance when it hosts Kansas State this weekend.

Matt Campbell had a decent argument for the No. 1 spot on Meyer’s list. He led his team to an impressive win over Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Iowa State began the season with a disappointing loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, but it has pieced together a nice two-game winning streak since that game.

Last but certainly not least, Phillip Montgomery led Tulsa to an epic comeback over UCF. That’s the type of win that helps his players build a ton of confidence as the season progresses.