Gary Patterson and TCU football struggled to get anything going again on Saturday, sparking criticism from FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer.

The Horned Frogs looked thoroughly outmatched against West Virginia this afternoon, falling 24-6. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for TCU and knocked them back to 3-4.

The performance was so poor that at half-time, Meyer questioned if something was wrong with Patterson’s team.

“You go back and look at their recruiting rankings, within three hours of their campus in Fort Worth, they have the best players in America, right there,” Meyer said. “Then you have West Virginia — TCU is getting out-coached right now. (West Virginia is) doing a heck of a job.

“Just right there on paper, TCU is doing a better job, better recruiting. What in the world is going on? You know they have a great coach in Gary Patterson, but you know something is going on. My gosh, they beat Texas earlier in the year … Is something wrong with TCU right now? They don’t look right.”

Meyer’s criticism seems to be well founded as the Horned Frogs are trending the wrong direction.

TCU surprised college football pundits by beating Texas in their season opener, but since then, the team has started to look lost. The Horned Frogs lost badly to Kansas State and Oklahoma earlier in the year and have essentially eliminated themselves from any Big 12 conversation.

Since Patterson took over the program, TCU is 175-73 and has consistently found itself mentioned among the best teams in the country. However, 2020 doesn’t seem to be the year for the Horned Frogs with just two games remaining.

TCU will try to get back on track in two weeks against Kansas.