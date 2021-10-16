1 School’s Arch Manning Recruitment Might’ve Taken A Hit Today

Winning your biggest games can often be a school’s most persuasive pitch to recruits. Texas couldn’t live up to the billing with Arch Manning watching from the stands on Saturday, though.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns pulled out all the stops this week to try and eventually land the five-star quarterback. Sark traveled to watch Manning’s high school football game on Thursday night. Manning then visited Austin, Texas on Saturday.

No. 25 Texas could have made a statement to Manning and the rest of its most-coveted recruits against No. 12 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Instead, the Longhorns had another second-half collapse and lost 32-24 to the Cowboys.

Mission failed. Manning can’t be too impressed with what he saw from Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

In front of numerous top recruits, including Arch Manning, Texas blows a lead for the second straight week after the offense fell apart in the second half and the defense couldn't slow down an extremely average Oklahoma State offense late. Just a disaster. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) October 16, 2021

Perhaps what’s most concerning about Texas’ performance is this is the second week in a row the Longhorns have given up a large lead and lost the game.

Last Saturday, Texas had a 28-7 lead in the second quarter over Oklahoma. The Sooners went onto win 55-48.

It was the same story earlier this afternoon. Texas went up 24-13 early in the third quarter and never scored again, allowing the Cowboys to claw their way back and win 32-24.

Arch Manning has plenty to consider after watching the Longhorns on Saturday. Will Saturday’s Texas-Oklahoma State outcome impact his recruitment decision? History tells us yes.

Texas is now 4-3 on the season and will fall out of the AP Top 25 by Monday.