13 Texas Football Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

After a long layoff due to COVID-19, the Texas Longhorns players were hoping to get back to football activities soon.

Unfortunately, those efforts may have hit a major snag after the school revealed that over a dozen players have tested positive. Per a statement shared by Bryan Fischer, the school announced that 13 Texas players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says that all 13 players who tested positive are currently self-isolating. But through contact tracing, the school found 10 more players who need self-quarantine while they’re asymptomatic. Four more players tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

The announcement comes amid reports of multiple sports teams in the state of Texas having multiple players testing positive for the dangerous virus. Just last week, the Houston Cougars suspended voluntary workouts after six players tested positive.

Texas announces 13 players tested positive for COVID-19

It’s going to be very interesting to see what kinds of positive cases emerge as more schools reopen.

Texas is one of several states that are seeing a major spike in the number of cases over the past few weeks.

To date, the state has announced over 93,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 2,000 people have tragically lost their lives to the virus.

Texas is currently in “Phase 3” of their re-opening. But if cases continue to mount like this, they may have to make some hard choices soon.

Will the Texas Longhorns see the field in 2020?