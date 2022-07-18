247Sports Announces Update For Arch Manning's Ranking

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning remains the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation according to 247Sports--for now.

247Sports released its updated prospect rankings for the 2023 class today, with Manning holding on to the coveted top spot. The five-star quarterback is also No. 1 in 247Sports' Composite Rankings, which takes into account the rankings from every recruiting service.

"While Manning maintains the top spot in the updated Top247 rankings, there has been no shortage of dialogue — nationally and among the 247Sports rankings committee — as to who should be the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect." writes 247Sports' Cooper Petagna.

"For now, I believe keeping Manning in the driver's seat entering the fall is the right call. I also believe the notion that Manning is not one of the nation’s top quarterbacks is misinformed and preposterous."

Petagna is referring to the recent claims that Manning is overrated. Longtime recruiting analyst Mike Farrell said earlier this month that if he had a different last name, Manning would be "a three-star" prospect.

:So, high 3-star if the last name was Smith, throw in the Manning name to get to a 4-star, I'm not sure if you get to 5 though," Farrell said. "Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class it knocks Arch down in my head. That's not his fault, he's not participating, he's not competing, and this is all summer ball it's all about routes on air. But every time I look at a Malachi Nelson or Dante Moore I like them better. And I've got Arch sliding into the 5th/6th range in this class."

The knock against Manning is mostly that he plays against subpar competition, and that his film might not hold up against some of the other elite QBs in the 2023 cycle.

Petagna disagrees.

"After evaluating Manning in-person in May, I still favor Manning to the field as I believe he possesses the combination of the most potential and the highest floor of any signal caller in the class," Petagna said. "He’s shown uncanny pocket awareness throughout his prep career and consistent ability to make plays on the move. Projecting Manning’s success three to four years ahead is why he maintains poll position this go-around."

For now, Arch, who is committed to Texas, remains No. 1. We'll see if that changes the next time 247Sports adjusts its rankings.