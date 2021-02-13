Steve Sarkisian has landed his quarterback of the future. Five-star Maalik Murphy, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Saturday.

Murphy, the No. 30 overall prospect and second-highest rated quarterback in the 2022 class, is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound pro-style passer. He has a massive arm and possesses all the tools capable of becoming a future college football star.

Murphy held offers from nearly every elite program in the country. It was anticipated the California prospect would stick on the West Coast, but the five-star loves the passion surrounding Texas football in Austin. It’s a big reason why he committed to the Longhorns, as he admitted in an interview with 247Sports.

“Texas was the only school on my list that I couldn’t find a single negative about,” Murphy said, via 247Sports.com. “Football is the biggest thing going in Texas. It’s more then just a sport, it’s a staple of life and everyone is so passionate about it there.”

Maalik Murphy is also confident Steve Sarkisian is the perfect coach for him.

“I think he’s the perfect coach to prepare me for the next level,” Murphy continued. “He’s a Cali guy and someone I’m really comfortable with.”

Texas football fans have to be happy with the impact Sark is already making. As long as he excels on the recruiting front, the Longhorns may indeed return to being a national contender sooner than anticipated.

Murphy will join the Longhorns as apart of the 2022 recruiting class.