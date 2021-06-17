5-Star RB Rueben Owens Announces His Decommitment

Rueben Owens II is a five-star prospect and one of the elite high school running backs in the country. But after committing to Texas in February, he’s decided to decommit.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Owens thanked everyone at Texas for working with him during his recruitment. He said he will still consider the Longhorns, but wants to make sure he makes the right choice.

“There is a lot to carefully evaluate, especially this early & now I see that, although Univ of Texas will still be one of the programs I will consider, I am officially decommitting & reopening my recruiting campaign,” Owens wrote.

Owens has recently taken unofficial visits to SEC powerhouses LSU and Alabama and continues to collect offers from top programs. It may be awhile before he comes to a new decision.

Thanks for everything Hook Em nation, recruiting 100% open. #Faith 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fPup7VPWHr — Rueben Owens ll 🖤🦄 #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) June 17, 2021

Rueben Owens II is the No. 24 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports. He is the No. 2 running back in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Texas.

Over the past two seasons at El Campo High School, Owens has 2,319 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports compares him to former Alabama star halfback TJ Yeldon.

Needless to say, losing out on Owens would be a big blow to Texas’ recruiting.

Luckily, Owens hasn’t completely shut the door on joining the Longhorns. They just have to wait a little while longer.

Will Rueben Owens II play for the Texas Longhorns?