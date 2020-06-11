A Texas Football Player Broke His Hand Punching A Car Bumper

Most football players suffer injuries on the playing field, but not at Texas, apparantly. Junior defensive back B.J. Foster broke his hand after loosing his cool and punching a car bumper this week.

Foster’s a rising star in college football. The junior defensive back joined the Longhorns as apart of the 2018 recruiting class. The five-star safety’s lived up to his recruiting hype, playing right away for Texas in the 2018 season.

Over the past two years, Foster’s accounted for 81 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and two picks. He should have his best year yet this upcoming season, that is, if he’s healthy.

Foster has suffered a “fractured” hand after punching his own car’s bumper. He reportedly found that his bumper was damaged, but no note was left by the perpetrator. That led to Foster’s frustration, which expressed itself by the means of punching the same bumper. The junior defensive back is now sporting a cast.

Texas football coach Tom Herman said BJ Foster fractured his hand after punching his car bumper. Herman said Foster discovered his car bumper was damaged and nobody left a note. That led Foster to punch his bumper. He’s currently in a cast. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) June 11, 2020

Typically, a fractured hand doesn’t take too long to heal, as most recovery timelines suggest just a few weeks. Foster should be ready to go for the 2020 season unless there’s lingering complications.

The Longhorns’ star safety is expected to have a breakout season this year. If he can elevate his game, Texas will be legitimate Big 12 contender in 2020.

For now, though, Foster’s No. 1 priority will be to avoid punching car bumpers for the immediate future.