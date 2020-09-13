A Texas Football Player Reportedly Quit During Last Night’s Game

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns rolled to victory with a dominant 59-3 victory over UTEP in the season-opener.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Longhorns. According to a new report, one of the team’s players “quit” during the third quarter of the contest.

Texas insider Anwar Richardson reported star safety B.J. Foster quit in the middle fo the game. According to Richardson, it’s unclear if he’ll play another down for head coach Tom Herman.

“Texas junior safety B.J. Foster quit the team during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory against UTEP,” Richardson reported. “It remains unclear if Foster will have an opportunity to play for Texas again even if he has second thoughts.”

“Foster was apparently upset about his lack of playing time against UTEP,” Richardson said about the developing situation.

It’s obviously not a good sign when players are allegedly quitting in the middle of a game. To make matters more interesting, the Longhorns were in the midst of blowing out their opponent.

Fans didn’t see much of Foster during the contest where he didn’t rack up a single stat. Clearly he’s not happy with the role he’s been given on the team.

Foster was one of the top recruits from the 2018 class. A five-star recruit, he was the No. 2 player from the state of Texas, No. 3 safety and the No. 24 overall recruit from the class.