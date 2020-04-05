We’ve seen a number of major prospects take steps forward in their recruitments today. Among them is No. 9 outside linebacker recruit Aaron Willis, a four-star prospect.

Willis stars for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The 2021 recruit is ranked No. 110 nationally per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He’s the No. 9 outside linebacker in the 2021 class, and is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Maryland.

His home state Terrapins are still alive in his recruitment. They’re joined by Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas. He announced the topn 7 earlier today.

“These schools are showing me the most time, and love,” Aaron Willis told 247‘s Brian Dohn about the list. “They are recruiting me hard. I talked to all these schools’ defense staff. And I have a good relationship with them.” He continued that he is somewhat open to other schools, but that a new program would have to be the “Michael Jordan of recruiting” to get involved at this point.

So far, the only 247Sports crystal ball prediction as to where Willis will wind up is from Alabama insider Hank South, who believes he will commit to the Crimson Tide. That came in early March 2019, a few weeks after the Tide came through with an offer.

He had originally committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies, back in Sept. 2018. He backed off of that pledge by the following April.

[Aaron Willis]