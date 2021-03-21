The first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament ended with an exclamation point when 14-seed Abilene Christian knocked Shaka Smart and the three-seed Texas Longhorns out of the Big Dance Saturday night.

The Longhorns took the lead late, thanks to a clutch three by Andrew Jones. Trailing 52-51 with just seconds remaining, Abilene Christian’s Joe Pleasant went up for an offensive rebound off a missed shot and was fouled with just 1.2 seconds left. Pleasant, who shot 58.5 percent from the free-throw line on the season entering tonight’s game, confidently stepped up to the line and drained both attempts to take back the lead.

With just over a second remaining and without a timeout, Texas heaved the ball down the court, but Pleasant intercepted the pass, helping Abilene Christian pull off the massive upset in the process.

To add insult to injury, an ACU player threw up two ‘Horns Down’ after escaping with the statement upset. Take a look below.

He threw the horns down after Abilene Christian upset Texas.

It’s going to be a long couple of days for Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns. They had no excuse to lose tonight’s game.

The Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country entering the first round of the tourney. Texas won four of its final five regular-season games. It then went on to win the Big 12 Tournament by beating Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State in the tournament championship.

The Longhorns were a trendy pick to make a run to the Final Four in this year’s tournament. Abilene Christian had other plans. The Wildcats played bracket busters Saturday night with their stunning upset of three-seed Texas.

ACU advances to the second round where it’ll take on the red-hot UCLA Bruins, who suffocated BYU 73-62 on Saturday.

