Analyst Says There’s 1 Obvious Pick For Tom Herman’s Replacement

Will Texas move on from head coach Tom Herman by the end of the season? It seems inevitable at this point.

The Longhorns know what they’re going to get from Herman at this point, and it doesn’t involve winning championships. Texas can’t even beat Iowa State these days. The program has never been more dim.

If Texas parts ways with Herman within the next year, every coach or potential coach in the college football ranks is going to be interested. But the Longhorns shouldn’t settle for anyone mediocre – they have to hire the best.

Josh Pate of 247Sports thinks one obvious candidate Texas should go after: Urban Meyer. He’d take just a year or two to right the ship in Austin. This seems like a match made in heaven.

“Urban Meyer is the number one candidate by ten miles,” Pate said, via 247Sports. “You ask and ask and ask until he can’t say no to you. You make it happen. You do exactly what Alabama did with Nick Saban. Urban Meyer needs to be the coach at Texas.”

This is a no-brainer, but would Urban Meyer be interested in the position?

Meyer seems pretty content in his analyst role with Fox Sports. But if he were to come out of coaching retirement, Texas or USC are the obvious potential landing sports.

Either way, the Longhorns have to part with Tom Herman at the end of this season. He’s been a nightmare at Texas.