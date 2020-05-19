Andrew Mukuba, No. 11 Safety Recruit, Down To 12 Schools

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the top safety recruits from the 2021 class made a major announcement about his recruitment. He cut an impressive list of schools down to just a dozen.

Andrew Mukuba, a four-star safety, announced the 12 schools in contention to land his services. The No. 11 safety recruit in the 2021 class has a stacked list of offers, from a few of the biggest programs in the country.

In all, he received 35 offers from teams around the nation, but only 12 made the list. National title contenders like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia headlines his top 12.

Here’s the full list: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Texas, TCU and UCLA.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, Texas is the early favorite to land the top in-state recruit. However, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers aren’t too far behind.

Both Clemson and Texas have strong recruiting classes already. The Tigers have the No. 4 class and the Longhorns have the No. 7 class in the 2021 recruiting cycle right now.

Mukuba is the No. 241 recruit in the class and the No. 39 recruit from the state of Texas. A few notable programs that offered Mukuba and didn’t make his top 12 include Florida State, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Tennessee.

The four-star recruit has plenty of time to make a decision on which college he’ll attend and play football at.