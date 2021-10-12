Arch Manning Will Reportedly Have A Major Visitor On Thursday

Arch Manning may be one of the most sought after high school recruits in recent memory. The nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie, seems to have developed the talent and knowledge to be a quarterback at the next level and beyond.

As a result, his college recruitment has been intensely documented for the past few months.

Arch, who grades as a five-star prospect and the top player in the 2023 recruiting class, has already taken a series of visits and seems to be trimming down his list of potential schools. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss have all been mentioned as schools competing to land the high school junior, but so far there hasn’t been a more unanimous favorite to emerge.

That’s why one school appears to be upping the pressure this week.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Recruits, a notable head coach will be in attendance at Arch Manning’s Isidore Newman game on Thursday. Texas’s Steve Sarkisian will be present for the school’s contest against LaPlace (La.) St. Charles Catholic that evening.

Manning will then take his official visit to Austin two days later on Oct. 16.

Manning has already spoken with Texas and has started to develop a relationship with Sarkisian. He was very complimentary of the Longhorns head coach for his knowledge of the game and the way that he’s gone about the recruiting process.

“They are just good guys,” Arch Manning said of Sarkisian and the staff at Texas, per Dawgs HQ’s Jake Reuse recently. “They’re just laid back, good people. That’s the kind of guys I like.”

Getting the opportunity to watch Arch play up close could help ramp up Sarkisian’s pursuit of the high school junior. It should also give him a unique opportunity to see how the young quarterback conducts himself on a game day.

Sarkisian and Texas will face an uphill battle to beat out the other school vying for Arch’s commitment, but the Longhorns could take a step closer to becoming the sweepstake winners on Thursday.