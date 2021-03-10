Arch Manning ‘Really Likes’ 1 Notable College Football Coach

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is likely still a long way away from making his college decision. The top quarterback recruit is still a sophomore in high school and the Manning family is taking the recruitment process slowly.

However, that’s not stopping major schools from reaching out and offering scholarships. The No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit has scholarship offers from at least nine big-time schools. More are surely coming, too.

According to a new report from 247Sports, the top recruit “really likes” one notable head coach.

Arch Manning is reportedly a big fan of Texas’ new head coach, Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns surprised many when they fired Tom Herman and hired Sarkisian, but the move could pay off in a big way, especially on the recruiting trail.

Landing a commitment from Arch Manning would be absolutely massive for the Longhorns’ new head coach, even if he’s two-plus years away from playing college football.

Of course, Texas is far from the only school Arch Manning has a connection with, but a good relationship with Sarkisian is a great start. From 247Sports:

Manning has started to dive into his college recruitment as well. He really likes Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Their relationship began when Sarkisian was in Tuscaloosa. New Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has picked up where Sarkisian left off and Manning has talked with Nick Saban as well. Of course Ed Orgeron and new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz have been involved. Manning looks forward to seeing what the Tigers offense looks like this year under Peetz. Clemson is in the picture. Ole Miss and Tennessee have called. So have Boston College, Stanford and several others.

Manning is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The pro-style quarterback is currently the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.