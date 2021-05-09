Arch Manning Reportedly Being Recruited By Fellow 5-Star

Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is one of the biggest recruits in the country for the 2023 class.

The five-star quarterback is the No. 1 player at his position, per 247Sports. He’s the No. 3 overall recruit in the country and is being pursued by several major programs.

The Mannings are reportedly taking things slow with his recruitment, though it’s bound to heat up pretty soon.

“I’ve been talking with a bunch of coaches,” Manning said, via 247Sports National Analyst Steve Wiltfong. “Coach (Steve) Sark(isian) at Texas, Coach (Jake) Peetz and Coach (Ed) O(rgeron) at LSU and I’ve gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach (Nick) Saban too. Really all those guys are good at what they do and they’re great to talk to and it’s just been great to get the relationships and bonds already.

“I just really love building a relationship. Really getting to know all of the coaches is important to me.”

One fellow five-star recruit is reportedly pushing hard for Arch Manning to join him at Texas.

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back committed to Texas, is reportedly recruiting Arch Manning to join him on the Longhorns.

2023 #Texas RB commit Rueben Owens (@ii_rueben) is leaving Austin with some hardware following a podium finish in the State Long Jump event. Owens is doing some recruiting of his own as the lone commit in the 2023 class, specifically with 5-star QB Arch Manning.👀 pic.twitter.com/fcoDLfuSWe — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) May 6, 2021

Texas is believed to be one of the favorites for Arch Manning. The quarterback recruit reportedly has a good relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Watch out for the Longhorns moving forward.