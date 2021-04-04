Arch Manning Reportedly Expected To Take Major Recruiting Visit

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is one of the top high school football recruits in the country. Like his uncles, Arch Manning is a quarterback – and a really good one.

The class of 2023 recruit is already considered a high-major prospect, with several notable schools offering scholarships.

“I’ve been talking with a bunch of coaches,” Arch Manning said, via 247Sports National Analyst Steve Wiltfong. “Coach (Steve) Sark(isian) at Texas, Coach (Jake) Peetz and Coach (Ed) O(rgeron) at LSU and I’ve gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach (Nick) Saban too. Really all those guys are good at what they do and they’re great to talk to and it’s just been great to get the relationships and bonds already.

“I just really love building a relationship. Really getting to know all of the coaches is important to me.”

The five-star quarterback reportedly has at least one major recruiting visit coming up.

According to 247Sports, Arch Manning is expected to unofficially visit Texas later this year.

Nick at Nite: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman 5 ⭐️ QB Arch Manning expected to take an unofficial visit to Texas in June. 🔗(VIP): https://t.co/doOqpGxrdb pic.twitter.com/e1pG1xX9Lm — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) April 1, 2021

Manning has a good relationship with Texas’ new head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

“Manning has started to dive into his college recruitment as well. He really likes Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Their relationship began when Sarkisian was in Tuscaloosa,” 247Sports reported earlier this year.

A commitment from Manning would be massive for Texas, though the quarterback is going to be patient in making his decision.