Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas.

The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.

"Arch heavily considered delaying his enrollment and defending his team's state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian and join his teammates in 2023," Richardson wrote.

Ball is life, so we can't blame Arch for wanting to finish out his high school hoops career. You also only get a finite number of times to go to battle with your teammates.

However, enrolling early in the best thing for Arch's future at UT. With Quinn Ewers back in 2023, barring a major surprise, Arch probably won't be called upon to start right away, but the extra time on campus will help him get acclimated to the program and learn the playbook.

This way, if and when he is needed for game action next fall, he'll be as prepared as possible.