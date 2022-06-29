Arch Manning Trending Following Texas' Big Recruiting Commitments

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Last week, Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. It appears that decision has inspired other top-tier recruits to join Steve Sarkisian's program.

Over the past few days, Texas has landed commitments from five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, five-star safety Derek Williams, four-star offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman and four-star wideout Jonah Wilson among others.

If it wasn't clear before, it is now. The Arch Manning effect is real.

"How important is a commitment from someone like Arch Manning? Texas has added nine commits since Manning announced for the Longhorns last week," Chris Hummer of 247Sports tweeted. "QBs are often the pied pipers of a class, and the Arch Manning effect is real."

Texas jumped up to No. 3 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings on Tuesday. The recent addition of Cook has now moved the Longhorns up to the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State.

There'll be plenty of pressure on Manning to lead Texas to the promised land starting in 2023.

Fortunately for Manning, the Longhorns are recruiting so well that his job should be a tad easier.