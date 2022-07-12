Arch Manning's Coach Makes His Opinion On Texas Very Clear

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

In late June, five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas. He'll officially join the program in 2023.

During an appearance on the Horns247 podcast, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart shared his thoughts on Manning's decision.

Stewart made it abundantly clear that Texas' coaching staff put so much effort into its recruiting push for Manning.

"I give so much credit to those guys (Texas coaches)," Stewart said, via 247Sports. "[Quarterbacks coach] AJ Milwee, two times during spring he was in the weight room at 6:45 [a.m.] when I turned the lights on. When I say I’ve talked to him more than my wife, I mean, it, he called every single day. Sark’s so exceptional. They did the work. It was all about them. Hats off to Texas, it’s been amazing."

Texas wasn't the only major program pursuing Manning until the very end. Alabama and Georgia were both considered finalists for him.

Despite the Longhorns' recent struggles, head coach Steve Sarkisian never lost faith in the program's future and chances of landing Manning.

From 247Sports:

"I think everyone recruited right, but Sark especially I know is big on recruiting the whole athlete, the whole student, parents and coaches and that authenticity really resonates," Stewart said. “I think they did a great job of flipping the script. One thing Sark has been steadfast on is even when things seem bleak, he never wavered. When he talked to me, he was always texting me to me before games , incredibly positive. It wasn’t about where they were, it was about the future. And they never negative recruited. Milwee never said a negative thing. It was all about Texas."

In 27 high school starts, Manning has 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also has 671 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

There'll be pressure on Manning to eventually lead Texas back to the promised land, that's for sure.