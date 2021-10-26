Arch Manning’s Coach Reveals Message From Steve Sarkisian

Typically when a college football programs hosts elite recruits, they try and wow the prospect. But when Arch Manning visited the University of Texas earlier this month, it was Steve Sarkisian who walked away impressed.

Manning, the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, spent some time analyzing the X’s and O’s during his visit with Sarkisian. He reportedly left his notebook that he took notes in behind, allowing Sarkisian and his staff to take a look.

The Texas head coach was floored by how much information Manning jotted down during the visit. He even called Manning’s high school head coach, Nelson Stewart, to praise the young quarterback.

“When Arch took an unofficial visit to Texas in June, he spent time with Sarkisian and other coaches in front of a whiteboard,” writes Mark Schlabach via ESPN.com. “He accidentally left his notes behind. Someone found them and gave them to Sarkisian. ‘Coach Sarkisian called me and said it took their breath away and that it was staggering how much information he was writing down,’ Stewart said.

“‘I just want you to know that I’ve been doing this for a long time and have worked with a lot of quarterbacks,’ Sarkisian told him. ‘Even if I never get to coach this kid, the fact that I got to work with him today was phenomenal and makes it all worth it. That’s the kind of impression he had on us.'”

Few high school football players are capable of wowing coaches. Arch Manning’s apparently one of the few.

Texas will have a tough time landing Manning over programs like Ole Miss and Georgia. But with Sarkisian in the house, you can’t count out the Longhorns.