Big 12 Announces Decision On ‘Horns Down’ Penalty

Oklahoma football player does "Horns Down" gesture to troll Texas football.DALLAS - OCTOBER 11: Running back Mossis Madu #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners gives a downward "hook em horns" sign while walking to the field alongside the Texas Longhorns band at the Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, the “Horns Down” gesture has become one of the most popular taunts in college football. That being said, officiating crews in the Big 12 will be on high alert this year to make sure that taunt is used the right way.

With the Big 12 Media Days officially underway, Greg Burks addressed whether players will be penalized for using the “Horns Down” gesture this season. Burks is the officiating coordinator for the Big 12.

Although this really shouldn’t come as a surprise, Burks revealed that players will be assessed a foul if they direct a “Horns Down” sign at a player on the Texas Longhorns.

“If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s going to be a foul,” Burks said.

Burks didn’t give fans closure on this topic, as it’s unclear if players will be allowed to throw up the sign with their teammates or in front of a cheering section.

In 2019, however, Burks did add some context as to how this taunt will be officiated.

“The answer I’ll give you is that it depends,” Burks said. “It’s like any unsportsmanlike act. If somebody scores quickly, turns to their cheering section and moves on, we’re probably not going to react to that. If they happen to turn to the other crowd or the other bench or another player, it would be like any unsportsmanlike act.

“It’s a hot topic. I know people want us to be very definitive on that, but it’s like almost any touchdown celebration. Is it directed at an opponent or is it just a celebration with a teammate?”

We’ll find out how the Big 12 officiating crews want to handle this issue later this year.

