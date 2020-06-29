If Bijan Robinson’s latest video is any indication of his potential, he’s going to be a superstar for the Texas Longhorns in coming years.

Robinson was the Longhorns’ lone five-star signee in the 2020 cycle. The 6-foot, 200-pound back out of Arizona chose Texas over other prominent programs including Alabama, Ohio State and USC. His commitment could push the Longhorns to the pinnacle of college football.

Robinson is known for his elite running abilities. He’s a patient ball-carrier behind the line of scrimmage and displays superb vision. But he could prove just as dangerous in the passing game.

The five-star back recently spent time working out with Texas four-star quarterback signee Hudson Card. Robinson added a bit of razzle-dazzle to his end-zone reception during the workout. Check out Robinson’s insane one-handed catch in the video below.

One thing’s for sure – Robinson doesn’t look like a freshman. The five-star back looks like he’s already been hitting the weight room in Austin.

Robinson put up ridiculous numbers throughout his high school career in Arizona. The Texas running back carried the ball 527 times for 7,036 yards and 103 touchdowns at the high school level. He also put his hands to good work, hauling in 42 receptions for 836 yards and nine touchdowns.

We could see plenty more highlight plays from Robinson in coming years. He’ll look to earn immediate playing time for the Longhorns this upcoming season.