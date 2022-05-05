Bijan Robinson Lands Cool Endorsement: Fans React

OCTOBER 16: University of Texas Long Horns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16, 2021, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Playing football at the University of Texas always has its perks. But now that NIL allows players to cash in on their popularity, some of those play are cashing in in a big way.

For Texas starting running back Bijan Robinson, his perk his absolutely incredible. Taking to Instagram this week, Robinson revealed that he has a new NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

The post included a picture of Robinson posing inside a brand new Lamborghini. Whether or not he'll actually receive or even be allowed to use that sports car remains to be seen.

College football fans couldn't believe their eyes. Tons of fans are taking to Twitter to congratulate Robinson on his new deal (and maybe express a little jealousy too):

In two years at Texas, Bijan Robinson has 281 carries for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He has another 41 receptions for 491 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver.

Robinson is heading into a big third year at Texas - perhaps his last. If he has a big year, he might be one of the top running backs heading into the NFL in 2023.

And if that's the case, Lamborghini Austin is going to have a lot of free publicity. Maybe Robinson will even take a few off of their hands with his new contract.

Is this the coolest NIL deal any college player has received so far?