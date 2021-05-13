Bob Stoops Addresses Steve Sarkisian’s Job At Texas

The Texas Longhorns overhauled their coaching staff this past offseason, replacing Tom Herman with former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

College football fans thought Herman had the Longhorns on the right track in 2018, when he led the program to a 10-4 record and Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, all that momentum came crashing down the following season.

Even though Texas hasn’t been a legitimate contender for the past two seasons, Sarkisian’s job this fall might not be as difficult as some people think.

On Thursday, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was on FS1’s The Herd to discuss the current state of college football. During his conversation with Colin Cowherd, he was asked to share his thoughts on Sarkisian becoming the head coach of the Longhorns.

Stoops obviously has strong ties to Oklahoma, but even he doesn’t think Texas is facing a rebuilding process.

“I don’t know why it would be a huge rebuild,” Stoops told Cowherd, via FOX Sports. “They’ve had the top recruiting class the last three years in the Big 12 and it’s been top 10 nationally. So they have players, unlike when we walked in at Oklahoma. I don’t think that was the case.”

So what does Sarkisian need to do in order to be successful at Texas? Stoops believes it’ll all come down to developing the young talent on the roster.

“To me, it’s about development and I do believe — I agree with you — I think Steve Sarkisian’s a really great coach, he’s got a really great track record and I believe he’ll do really well. Hopefully just not as well as Oklahoma.”

The Longhorns will kick off the Sarkisian era on Sept. 4 when they face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.