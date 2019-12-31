There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Happy New Year’s Eve, everyone. We have five bowl games on the slate for today, including a few featuring some of the biggest name brand programs in the sport.

There will be football on from noon until after 11 p.m. ET. If you’re lucky enough to be off of work today, ahead of your New Year’s Eve celebration, here are the bowl games that you have to look forward to today:

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State

Kickoff time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Autozone Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State

Kickoff time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 11 Utah vs. Texas

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

***

Early on, Virginia Tech-Kentucky gives us a fun ACC/SEC showdown in the Belk Bowl. VT seemed to find itself at mid-season, but ended the year on a sour note with a loss to rival Virginia. Kentucky will roll do-it-all star Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback once again. After injuries hit the position, the wide receiver moved under center, and the team found success with a very unique offense that is all centered on his talent with the ball.

At midday, resurgent Navy looks to get to 11 wins, while Chris Klieman can add to an impressive first season in Manhattan. Replacing Bill Snyder didn’t go well the first time around for Kansas State, but Wildcat fans have to be pretty happy with how year one of this new era has gone.

No. 11 Utah vs. Texas is the headliner, on paper at least. The big question: will the Utes feel jilted by falling all the way to the Alamo Bowl at No. 11, facing an unranked team? This one may depend on the team’s level of enthusiasm, though the chance to beat a program like Texas can bring the best out of programs.