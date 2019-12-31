The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Texas Longhorns cheerleaders running with team flags.The University of Texas flag team runs across the field after the Longhorns scored during the 2006 Alamo Bowl game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, December 30, 2006, at the Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. Texas won 26 - 24. (Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

Happy New Year’s Eve, everyone. We have five bowl games on the slate for today, including a few featuring some of the biggest name brand programs in the sport.

There will be football on from noon until after 11 p.m. ET. If you’re lucky enough to be off of work today, ahead of your New Year’s Eve celebration, here are the bowl games that you have to look forward to today:

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden against Louisville.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State

Kickoff time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Florida State football team running onto the field.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Autozone Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State

Kickoff time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Malcolm Perry under center for the Navy Midshipmen.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Georgia State football coach Shawn Elliott gets Gatorade bath after beating Tennessee.

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 11 Utah vs. Texas

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

A man waving a flag with Utah's logo on it.

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Early on, Virginia Tech-Kentucky gives us a fun ACC/SEC showdown in the Belk Bowl. VT seemed to find itself at mid-season, but ended the year on a sour note with a loss to rival Virginia. Kentucky will roll do-it-all star Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback once again. After injuries hit the position, the wide receiver moved under center, and the team found success with a very unique offense that is all centered on his talent with the ball.

At midday, resurgent Navy looks to get to 11 wins, while Chris Klieman can add to an impressive first season in Manhattan. Replacing Bill Snyder didn’t go well the first time around for Kansas State, but Wildcat fans have to be pretty happy with how year one of this new era has gone.

No. 11 Utah vs. Texas is the headliner, on paper at least. The big question: will the Utes feel jilted by falling all the way to the Alamo Bowl at No. 11, facing an unranked team? This one may depend on the team’s level of enthusiasm, though the chance to beat a program like Texas can bring the best out of programs.


